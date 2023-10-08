Marvin Harrison Jr. broke out the LeBron James celebration after TD

Marvin Harrison Jr. gave a nod to LeBron James during Ohio State’s 37-17 win over Maryland at Ohio Stadium on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Harrison caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Kyle McCord in the fourth quarter to put the Buckeyes up 34-17 over the Terrapins. After catching the pass and making his way into the end zone, Harrison did the “silencer” celebration made popular by James on the basketball court.

MARVELOUS MARVIN 🔥 McCord finds Marvin Harrison Jr. for another @OhioStateFB TD 🌰ff pic.twitter.com/auVtOMkClm — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Harrison, who is regarded by many as the best receiving prospect in the country, had 8 catches for 163 yards and the TD in Ohio State’s win.

The junior receiver now has 25 catches for 499 yards and 4 touchdowns in five games.

Ohio State has put out some incredible receivers over the last several years. Harrison is making a run at becoming the best of the bunch.