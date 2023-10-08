 Skip to main content
Marvin Harrison Jr. broke out the LeBron James celebration after TD

October 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr does the silencer

Marvin Harrison Jr. gave a nod to LeBron James during Ohio State’s 37-17 win over Maryland at Ohio Stadium on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Harrison caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Kyle McCord in the fourth quarter to put the Buckeyes up 34-17 over the Terrapins. After catching the pass and making his way into the end zone, Harrison did the “silencer” celebration made popular by James on the basketball court.

Harrison, who is regarded by many as the best receiving prospect in the country, had 8 catches for 163 yards and the TD in Ohio State’s win.

The junior receiver now has 25 catches for 499 yards and 4 touchdowns in five games.

Ohio State has put out some incredible receivers over the last several years. Harrison is making a run at becoming the best of the bunch.

