Massive bet comes in on Pac-12 Championship Game

USC will have a chance in the Pac-12 Championship Game to avenge its only loss of the season, and at least one gambler is extremely confident the Trojans are going to do just that.

A Nevada bettor has placed a massive wager on USC to defeat Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday. According to Max Meyer of Caesar’s Sportsbook, the gambler has risked $901,350.65 on the USC moneyline at -130 odds. If USC defeats Utah, he will win $693,346.65. The wager is the single biggest football bet of the season.

The biggest football bet of the season at @CaesarsSports, NFL or college, came in yesterday… and it's on USC. A Nevada bettor put $901,350.65 on USC moneyline -130 against Utah for a potential win of $693,346.65. Looks like someone is a big believer in USC reaching the CFP. — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) November 28, 2022

USC is expected to be ranked No. 4 when the newest College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday. The Trojans are coming off a convincing 38-27 win over No. 15 Notre Dame. Ohio State will fall out of the top four after being blown out by Michigan at home.

Kirk Herbstreit recently talked about a potential “Armageddon” scenario that could unfold in the College Football Playoff, but the person who bet just shy of $1 million on USC beating Utah does not see that happening.

H/T Big Daddy