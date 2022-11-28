 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 28, 2022

Massive bet comes in on Pac-12 Championship Game

November 28, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Lincoln Riley with USC

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC will have a chance in the Pac-12 Championship Game to avenge its only loss of the season, and at least one gambler is extremely confident the Trojans are going to do just that.

A Nevada bettor has placed a massive wager on USC to defeat Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday. According to Max Meyer of Caesar’s Sportsbook, the gambler has risked $901,350.65 on the USC moneyline at -130 odds. If USC defeats Utah, he will win $693,346.65. The wager is the single biggest football bet of the season.

USC is expected to be ranked No. 4 when the newest College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday. The Trojans are coming off a convincing 38-27 win over No. 15 Notre Dame. Ohio State will fall out of the top four after being blown out by Michigan at home.

Kirk Herbstreit recently talked about a potential “Armageddon” scenario that could unfold in the College Football Playoff, but the person who bet just shy of $1 million on USC beating Utah does not see that happening.

H/T Big Daddy

Article Tags

USC FootballUtah Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus