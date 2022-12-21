Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Pac-12 school

Five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei surprised a number of observers on Wednesday by committing to a somewhat unexpected Pac-12 school.

The five-star edge rusher out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California had previously been uncommitted. His commitment to Oregon was announced by his high school coach, Jason Negro.

5⭐️ edge Matayo Uiagelelei has committed to the Oregon, according to St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro. Uiagelelei had been in the hospital and recently returned home. #NSD23 pic.twitter.com/t1IaMDiKyC — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) December 21, 2022

The younger brother of ex-Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Matayo is a consensus top-100 recruit widely touted as a potential star. Oregon appeared to gain momentum to land him late in the process, as Ohio State and USC had looked like the clearest contenders for him until things shifted just before signing day.

The Ducks have been on a roll all week. They’ve flipped a number of five-star recruits, and also got a high-profile flip from four-star quarterback Austin Novosad on Wednesday. Still, Uiagalelei may end up being the star attraction from the class.