DJ Uiagalelei’s brother Matayo shares his top 3 schools

Matayo Uiagalelei has narrowed down his list of colleges he is considering to three schools.

Uiagalelei, who is the brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, has released an NFT intended for fans of the schools he is considering. There are three versions of the NFT: one for Oregon, one for Ohio State and and one for USC.

UPDATE: Ohio State 5⭐️EDGE Target Matayo Uiagalelei has released an NFT Fans can purchase He Has 3 Versions an Oregon Version an Ohio State Version and a USC Version Where will the 5⭐️ Go?? Fans that purchase the card and doesn’t end up to that school you can trade it in pic.twitter.com/vGfmM32o2X — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) December 8, 2022

In an interview with On3, Uiagalelei shared what he likes about each school.

Like his brother D.J., Matayo attends St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. He is a two-way player who excels as a tight end and defensive end. 247 Sports rates him as a 5-star prospect and the No. 10 recruit in the 2023 class.

Matayo seems to be prioritizing playing for a program that he feels will help develop him into a top NFL prospect. He mentioned that as selling points for Oregon and Ohio State. The big selling point for USC seems to be that it would enable him to stay home, which he says would be a “dream.”

An interesting wrinkle to the story is how D.J. is affected. D.J. is transferring from Clemson after three seasons there. USC and Ohio State are set at quarterback with Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud, respectively. If Bo Nix returns to Oregon next season, the Ducks would not need a quarterback either.

From the way it seems, where Matayo chooses to play probably will be an independent choice from what D.J. does.