Saturday, December 5, 2020

Mateo Sudipo hit BYU with troll wave after make incredible game-saving tackle

December 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mateo Sudipo hit BYU with the troll wave after making an incredible game-saving tackle to give Coastal Carolina a 22-17 win over the Cougars on Saturday.

BYU and Coastal Carolina agreed to play late in the week after Liberty dropped out due to COVID issues. The matchup was between two 9-0 teams, and they treated fans to a great game. Neither team led by greater than six points as the contest remained a one-possession game the entire way.

BYU got the ball back at their 18 with under a minute to go down 22-17 and tried to drive for a touchdown to win the game. They got to the Coastal Carolina 18 and set up for a final passing play, which they completed before Sudipo tackled Dax Milne a yard shy of the goal line to end the game.

The freshman safety made the play to win the game and then was seen giving the wave to BYU.

The two teams came together to treat fans to a special game that was appreciated by nearly everyone. The game got heated though, especially before halftime, so it’s no surprise to Sudipo pull off the troll move at the end.

