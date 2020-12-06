Mateo Sudipo hit BYU with troll wave after make incredible game-saving tackle

Mateo Sudipo hit BYU with the troll wave after making an incredible game-saving tackle to give Coastal Carolina a 22-17 win over the Cougars on Saturday.

BYU and Coastal Carolina agreed to play late in the week after Liberty dropped out due to COVID issues. The matchup was between two 9-0 teams, and they treated fans to a great game. Neither team led by greater than six points as the contest remained a one-possession game the entire way.

BYU got the ball back at their 18 with under a minute to go down 22-17 and tried to drive for a touchdown to win the game. They got to the Coastal Carolina 18 and set up for a final passing play, which they completed before Sudipo tackled Dax Milne a yard shy of the goal line to end the game.

JUST. SHORT. Coastal Carolina stops BYU short of a game-winning TD pic.twitter.com/UEaJdm0Zah — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2020

The freshman safety made the play to win the game and then was seen giving the wave to BYU.

Coastal Carolina safety Mateo Sudipo made the game-saving tackle and then served up a troll wave to BYU @mateo_sudipo pic.twitter.com/Ah3Jdg8GPW — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) December 6, 2020

The two teams came together to treat fans to a special game that was appreciated by nearly everyone. The game got heated though, especially before halftime, so it’s no surprise to Sudipo pull off the troll move at the end.