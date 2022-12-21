Matt Rhule draws attention for cryptic tweet

Matt Rhule was very active on social media leading up to the official start of the early signing period, and there was one tweet in particular from the Nebraska coach that drew a lot of attention.

Rhule sent a cryptic tweet late Tuesday night that featured only six emojis and no words. The emojis were a duck, a pair of hands, two money bags and two ghosts.

— Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) December 21, 2022

Everything in the tweet was left for interpretation, which is obviously what Rhule wanted. His followers were glad to formulate some theories, one of which is that Rhule was taking a shot at two big programs for the NIL promises they have made to recruits.

Some people think the Duck represented Oregon, while the hands represented Miami’s famous “U” hand gesture. The money bags and ghosts may have been Rhule’s way of saying the NIL money recruits have been promised from those schools will “ghost,” or disappear.

If that is the message Rhule was trying to send, he may have been onto something. Miami commit Cormani McClain, the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 class, was expected to sign with the Hurricanes on Wednesday. That did not happen.

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 class who his committed to Miami, will not sign his NLI today. https://t.co/XAkTQYwYVf — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 21, 2022

Only Rhule knows what the tweet meant. Whatever the case, the former Carolina Panthers coach already seems to be enjoying his return to the collegiate level. Rhule landed a potential starting quarterback in the transfer portal this week and is doing everything he can to begin Nebraska’s rebuild, even if that means subtly ragging on some of his competition.