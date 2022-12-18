Matt Rhule lands transfer quarterback at Nebraska

Matt Rhule is bringing in a new quarterback to try and kickstart his rebuild of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims announced Saturday that he is transferring to Nebraska, where he will presumably be in line to start.

Sims is regarded as a dual-threat quarterback. In three seasons as a starter at Georgia Tech, he threw 30 touchdown passes to 23 interceptions, and added 11 rushing touchdowns as well. The former four-star recruit showed flashes of high-end potential during his three years with the Yellow Jackets, but struggled with injuries and inconsistency. He should play among more talent at Nebraska, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Rhule is getting big money at Nebraska to turn the struggling program around. Players like Sims will have to deliver for him, but it certainly looks like a promising start.