 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 18, 2022

Matt Rhule lands transfer quarterback at Nebraska

December 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Matt Rhule at his first Nebraska press conference

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule speaks at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule is bringing in a new quarterback to try and kickstart his rebuild of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims announced Saturday that he is transferring to Nebraska, where he will presumably be in line to start.

Sims is regarded as a dual-threat quarterback. In three seasons as a starter at Georgia Tech, he threw 30 touchdown passes to 23 interceptions, and added 11 rushing touchdowns as well. The former four-star recruit showed flashes of high-end potential during his three years with the Yellow Jackets, but struggled with injuries and inconsistency. He should play among more talent at Nebraska, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Rhule is getting big money at Nebraska to turn the struggling program around. Players like Sims will have to deliver for him, but it certainly looks like a promising start.

Article Tags

Jeff SimsNebraska Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus