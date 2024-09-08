 Skip to main content
Maurice Clarett took big shot at Michigan

September 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
Maurice Clarett’s love of Ohio State and dislike of Michigan lives on strong.

Clarett was among the many Ohio State fans who took delight in watching rival Michigan lose badly at home to Texas on Saturday. The former Buckeyes running back even took a shot at the Wolverines by using a meme.

Clarett shared a photo on X of current Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore crying. The photo was from a game last year where Moore cried in a postgame interview after a win.

“The face you make when Connor Stallions manifesto playbook has left the program. It’s back to humble beginnings!!” Clarett joked.

That was well done by Clarett. He poked fun at Moore with the crying, while also getting in a Connor Stalions joke.

After losing three years in a row to Ohio State and seeing Michigan win a national championship, Buckeyes fans are fed up. They will rejoice in every loss by the Wolverines just as Clarett did.

For those who are unfamiliar, Clarett was a star running back as a freshman at Ohio State in 2002. He rushed for 1,237 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. He did not play beyond that season due to behavioral and eligibility issues. He ended up not having much of a pro career, and he spent time in prison for robbery. The 40-year-old has since cleaned up his act.

