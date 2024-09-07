 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke about Michigan getting blown out

September 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Michigan Block M

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Friday, April 3, 2020. Photo Credit: Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Michigan Wolverines’ title defense began on shaky ground after they were blown out at home by the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, and fans joked that there was one culprit for the outcome.

The Wolverines trailed 24-3 at halftime and 31-6 after three quarters, and the score did not flatter Texas in any way. If anything, one could argue the Longhorns left points on the board in the first half amid a surgical performance by quarterback Quinn Ewers, and things could have been even worse for Michigan.

Naturally, such a high-profile defeat brought out the memes. A lot of them joked that the real reason for Michigan’s fall from grace was the departure of former staffer and alleged sign-stealer Connor Stalions, who was supposedly the secret sauce all along.

The real reason for Michigan’s struggles has a lot to do with the number of departures from last year’s team. A lot of core players left for the NFL, as did head coach Jim Harbaugh. Quarterback Davis Warren, a former walk-on, looked overmatched, but the team’s defense was arguably the bigger disappointment.

Still, none of that will stop the Stalions jokes, which make for easy fodder. Even Harbaugh’s own brother hasn’t been able to help himself.

