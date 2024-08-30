 Skip to main content
Max Johnson gets brutal news on his leg injury

August 30, 2024
by Grey Papke
Max Johnson on a cart

North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson got some awful news regarding his injury Thursday.

Johnson suffered a broken right leg against Minnesota and will miss the entire season, the school announced Friday. He has already undergone surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Johnson was expected to be North Carolina’s starter this season after Drake Maye went pro. He transferred in from Texas A&M, but only made it through three quarters before suffering the significant injury.

The senior quarterback originally began his career at LSU before moving to Texas A&M. He went 12/19 passing for 71 yards with an interception and a rushing touchdown during Thursday’s season-opening win before suffering the injury.

