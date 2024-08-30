Max Johnson carted off with nasty looking knee injury

Max Johnson was carted off the field during his North Carolina Tar Heels’ 19-17 win over Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Thursday night with what appeared to be a bad knee injury.

Johnson, a senior transfer from Texas A&M, was 12/19 for 71 yards with an interception, though he also rushed for a score. Late in the third quarter, the Tar Heels were down 14-10 to the Golden Gophers and UNC had the ball for a 3rd-and-10 in their own territory.

Johnson was back and attempted a pass that went incomplete. He was crunched by two Golden Gophers, one who went low and the other who hit him high in the opposite direction.

Johnson had to be taken away on a cart.

Max Johnson receives an ovation from fans as he is carted off the field due to injury pic.twitter.com/ycSaFONCth — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2024

Conner Harrell came in and replaced Johnson. The team kicked a field goal on that possession and added two more field goals to get the 19-17 win.

North Carolina is Johnson’s third school following stints at LSU and Texas A&M. His time with the Tar Heels is off to an unfortunate start.