Major SEC East quarterback enters transfer portal

LSU is a program in transition, and they will have a new starting quarterback next season.

Max Johnson announced on social media Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal.

LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal. — Max Johnson (@Max_Johnson_14) December 8, 2021

There is a domino effect when it comes to Max leaving LSU. Max’s brother Jake, who is a 2022 tight end commit for LSU, announced that he was decommitting.

With much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I am de-committing from LSU. I am opening up my recruitment! I plan on early enrollment @Jakejohnson2022 @Max_Johnson_14 https://t.co/Zq4oWpdzj6 — Jake Johnson (@Jakejohnson2022) December 8, 2021

LSU has a new head coach in Brian Kelly, so there were bound to be plenty of changes. What’s unclear is whether Kelly did an evaluation and suggested to Johnson that he transfer, or whether Johnson initiated the move. But now Johnson is available and so is his brother.

Johnson passed for 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions this season as a sophomore. He passed for eight touchdowns and an interception in limited action last season.

Johnson may not be Joe Burrow, but he sure will help whatever program he transfers to. His absence will leave Garrett Nussmeier in position to start unless LSU adds another QB.

In addition to the Johnsons, receiver Deion Smith is transferring.