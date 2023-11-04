Maxx Crosby granted epic honor after $1 million donation

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is set to have his name immortalized in NCAA history.

The Eastern Michigan alum recently donated $1 million to his alma mater’s athletics department. In return, the football program will reportedly rename their field in his honor.

Crosby is believed to be the first active NFL player to have an FBS field named after him.

After a $1 million donation from alumni and @Raiders defensive end @CrosbyMaxx, @EMUFB plans to rename its stadium in his honor. Maxx is believed to be the first active player to have an FBS field named after them. 🔗 https://t.co/zTSrj1cojm#NCAAFB x 📸 /🎥 @EMUAthletics pic.twitter.com/F5ND89tk0G — NCAA (@NCAA) November 2, 2023

The NCAA X account stated that they were renaming the stadium after Crosby. However, an Eastern Michigan associate athletics director clarified that they were renaming the field and not the stadium. The Eagles currently play in Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Thanks for the repost – However, @EMUFB and @EMUAthletics are not renaming our the stadium just the field in his honor. — Greg Steiner (@GregSteinerEMU) November 3, 2023

The 2-time Pro Bowler spoke about the donation in a recent Instagram post. Crosby said that it was the least he could do for the only program that took a chance on him coming out of high school.

“Eastern Michigan is literally the reason why I got a chance to play D1 football. The only team that believed in me and gave me an offer in general. So me giving back to them, it was a no-brainer.

Crosby tallied 20.0 sacks and 162 total tackles in three years playing for Eastern Michigan. He was drafted in the fourth round by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Crosby signed a 4-year, $94 million contract extension with the Raiders in 2022.