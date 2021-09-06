 Skip to main content
Monday, September 6, 2021

Former coach has cool comment about McKenzie Milton’s comeback

September 6, 2021
by Grey Papke

McKenzie Milton

Perhaps the biggest storyline that ended up coming out of Sunday night’s Notre Dame-Florida State game was the remarkable return of McKenzie Milton, and it’s getting a lot of reaction from around college football.

Milton suffered a devastating knee injury in November 2018 that nearly led to an amputation and put his football career in serious doubt. He beat the odds on Sunday by returning for Florida State. He played well, too, going 5-for-7 for 48 yards while guiding the Seminoles to two scoring drives.

Current Nebraska coach Scott Frost was the one who recruited Milton to UCF and guided him during the first part of his career. Frost was asked about Milton’s accomplishment on Monday, and had a pretty cool response.

It’s clear that everyone associated with Milton is immensely proud of the quarterback for his efforts. That’s certainly true of Frost, whose ties to UCF and his former players still run deep. Even as he struggles at Nebraska, his accomplishments at UCF still resonate around college football, and Milton’s return is among them.

