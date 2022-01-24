Mecole Hardman not happy with ex-Georgia WR transfer decision

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is devoted to Georgia, where he played his college football. That’s why he’s not particularly pleased to see another Georgia wide receiver leave the school for a huge rival.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced Sunday that he would transfer from Georgia to Alabama. That didn’t sit well with Hardman, who took to Instagram to question how a Georgia player could transfer to a rival team the Bulldogs just beat for a national title.

Former Bulldog Mecole Hardman was NOT feeling Jermaine Burton’s transfer 🤔 Do y’all agree? (via mecolehardman4/IG) pic.twitter.com/JXpqO8vv80 — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 24, 2022

One can understand why Hardman would be confused. Jumping from a championship team to the rival it just beat will not look good in the eyes of Georgia fans. Burton is entitled to go where he wants and seek out opportunities for himself, but this move will attract criticism more than most would.

Hardman is annoyed, but Burton is going to have some weird issues to deal with. How is he going to handle this Alabama fan, for instance?

Photo: Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) greets fans while leaving the field after the win over the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports