Miami coach had great quote about QB Cam Ward

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal delivered a great quote Friday about his quarterback Cam Ward following the Hurricanes’ 38-34 win over Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The ‘Canes won and improved to 5-0 after scoring consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure a comeback win. Ward passed for 343 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and he rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown.

The game ended in controversial fashion, but it went Miami’s way.

Cristobal was interviewed by ESPN on the field after the game and complimented his quarterback.

“He was unshaken. We had a couple turnovers. He knew it wasn’t his best football. But the best quality of him is he just keeps coming. He’s an alpha. The guys believe in him, he believes in the guys. We just kept playing and found a way to get it done,” Cristobal said.

Ward is having a huge season and the biggest reason behind Miami’s 5-0 start. The former Washington State QB is up to 18 touchdown passes and 2 rushing touchdowns through five games. He’s an alpha, and he’s leading his team to victories.