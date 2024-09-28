Miami-Virginia Tech game had the most insane finish

Friday’s college football clash between Miami and Virginia Tech couldn’t have ended in a more dramatic fashion.

Miami led Virginia Tech 38-34 with just seconds left in the contest at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Hokies were on the Hurricanes’ 30-yard line with one final crack at stealing a road win. As the clock hit zero, Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones aired a pass into a mixed crowd of teammates and defenders waiting in the end zone.

Virginia Tech wide receiver Da’Quan Felton leaped in the middle of a sea of hands to make a play for the ball. Despite the congestion on the play, officials initially signaled that Felton secured the football for a touchdown.

DID VIRGINIA TECH JUST STEAL THIS GAME FROM MIAMI (FL) ??? pic.twitter.com/o3MmcHcVZh — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 28, 2024

However, upon further review, the referees eventually overturned the call and deemed the pass incomplete. Miami held on for a 38-34 victory.

Here’s the slow-motion replay of the incomplete pass.

VIRGINIA TECH'S HAIL MARY WAS RULED INCOMPLETE 😱 pic.twitter.com/J2pK4IY5y5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2024

Miami trailed 34-24 with about 12 minutes left in the game. But two fourth quarter touchdowns and a decisive final stop helped the team preserve its unbeaten record.

The Hurricanes will head to the West Coast next week to put their 5-0 record on the line against ACC newcomer, Cal.