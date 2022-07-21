Miami Hurricanes making notable change for 2022 season

The Miami Hurricanes will be under new leadership this season as first-year head coach and former Hurricane Mario Cristobal has taken over. Cristobal will be doing away with a five-year-old tradition prior to the 2022 season.

During Wednesday’s portion of the annual ACC Kickoff media event, Cristobal told Action Network’s Brett McMurphy that the team is getting rid of their infamous turnover chain celebration. Cristobal told McMurphy that the chain was not part of Miami’s culture.

Miami dumping Turnover Chain: UM coach Mario Cristobal said the 'Canes are getting rid of the Turnover Chain "It's not part of our culture," Cristobal told me. UM has had the Turnover Chain since 2017 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 21, 2022

The turnover chain did not get much use on the Miami sidelines last year, although it did undergo a makeover prior to the 2019 season. Last season, Miami was tied for 118th among FBS teams for turnovers gained. The Hurricanes only forced 11 turnovers in 12 games, including three fumble recoveries and eight interceptions.

Aside from their difficulties with getting turnovers in recent years, Miami has been at the receiving end of plenty of embarrassing moments involving the chain. During last season’s opener against Alabama, Miami had to take back the chain after a fumble recovery ruling was overturned (see video here).

After beating the Hurricanes handily during the 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, Wisconsin’s Twitter account trolled Miami with references to the turnover chain.

With Cristobal, who went 35-13 in four years as Oregon’s head coach, Miami has a chance to establish a culture of winning and playoff aspirations while leaving the notorious turnover change in the past.