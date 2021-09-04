Video: Miami giving back turnover chain after reversed call is hilariously sad

The Miami Hurricanes have already produced what may prove to be the most depressing sequence of events of the 2021 college football season.

The first half already went terribly for the Hurricanes as they faced Alabama to open their season. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 27-0 first half lead, and Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King had to be checked out for an injury.

Still, when Alabama running back Roydell Williams’ fumble was ruled a Miami recovery, the Hurricanes had to stick with tradition. Out came the notorious turnover chain, which was placed around the neck of Kamren Kinchens in honor of his fumble recovery.

There was just one problem: a replay review made it clear that Williams had recovered his own fumble, and the play was overturned. That led to the incredibly depressing sequence in which Miami had to return the turnover chain to its shoebox.

Had to give back the turnover chain. pic.twitter.com/CjFFB4wQvJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 4, 2021

There may not be a more hilariously sad sequence all year. The fact that the Hurricanes were down 27-0 only exacerbates it.

The turnover chain was an awesome innovation when Miami introduced it back in 2017. Since then, the team hasn’t had much success, and the chain has both been copied by numerous other schools and turned into a target for trolling. Maybe it’s time to let it rest, or at least save it for a bigger occasion.