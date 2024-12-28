Miami players get in sideline fight during Pop-Tarts Bowl

Miami Hurricanes players threw punches on the sideline during the first quarter of Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

Miami defensive linemen Simeon Barrow Jr. and Marquise Lightfoot lost their cool on the sideline, seemingly over the team’s defensive performance. Barrow started things by shoving Lightfoot, but it was Lightfoot who escalated things by throwing a punch at his teammate.

The two players were quickly separated by teammates and coaches, and things did not escalate further.

This likely came out of frustration, as the Iowa State Cyclones were largely having their way with Miami’s defense in the first quarter. The Cyclones started the game with three touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions.

Ultimately, the Hurricanes would rather not be playing in this game to begin with, as they felt they deserved a shot at the College Football Playoff. That did not happen, leaving the team frustrated, and they were unable to turn in the performance they wanted to, at least in the first quarter. This is the result of that.