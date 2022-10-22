Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke leaves with injury after being tackled on shoulder

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke left Saturday’s game against Duke after landing on his right shoulder while being tackled.

Miami had the ball down 14-7 in the second quarter against the Blue Devils. Van Dyke was looking to pass but felt pressure on his blind side and started to scramble. He was tackled from behind and lost a fumble that was recovered by Duke. He also landed on his throwing shoulder during the strip sack.

Hopefully Tyler Van Dyke Is Ok After This Play. pic.twitter.com/oM1exXMZAi — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 22, 2022

Van Dyke had to leave the game after that hit. He headed to the X-ray room, according to a reporter.

WQAM says Tyler Van Dyke is in the X-ray room. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 22, 2022

Van Dyke, a sophomore, was 11/16 for 81 yards and a touchdown pass prior to the injury. He was replaced in the game by backup quarterback Jake Garcia.

Van Dyke has had an up-and-down season for the Hurricanes. Though he has played in all six games this season, he has been benched in favor of Garcia at times.