Michael Penix Jr. runs impressive 40-time at his Pro Day

Michael Penix Jr. wants to make sure nobody is forgetting about him as a top quarterback prospect ahead of the NFL Draft.

Penix Jr. shined at his Pro Day event on Thursday. He was timed between 4.56 and 4.59 on his 40-yard dash.

We had Penix at 4.46 hand timed. Even 0.2 lower that’s an incredible time! pic.twitter.com/QoUP01PKws — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 28, 2024

A range of 40 times from a cluster of scouts (and Rome Odunze also timing) here watching Michael Penix, Jr.’s run: Between 4.56-4.59 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 28, 2024

Penix also did a vertical leap and plenty of agility drills at the Pro Day. The former Washington Huskies quarterback wanted to prove to NFL scouts and teams that he has plenty of athleticism and is capable of running even though that wasn’t a big part of his game in college.

In two seasons with the Huskies, Penix passed for 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He only rushed for 100 yards in his Washington career despite being able to run a sub-4.60 40, which is an impressive time for a quarterback.

Penix is often left out of the conversation about the top quarterback prospects in the draft. Usually it’s Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, and Drake Maye mentioned as the top QBs, but Penix should not be discounted.