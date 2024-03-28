Michael Penix Jr. had awesome 4-word quote about his Pro Day

Michael Penix Jr. may not be viewed as the best quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, but it would be tough to find a player with a better attitude.

Penix held his Pro Day at the University of Washington on Thursday. While many quarterbacks only choose to partake in throwing drills in front of scouts and executives, Penix also showcased his vertical leap and 40-yard dash time.

ESPN’s Molly McGrath asked Penix why he made the decision to do agility drills in addition to throwing. The 23-year-old had an awesome response.

“I ain’t no bum. I want to show off my athleticism and prove that I can run when I need to,” Penix said.

At @UW_Football pro day, QB Michael Penix will jump and run in addition to throwing, telling me “I ain’t no bum. 😂 I want to show off my athleticism and prove that I can run when I need to.” — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) March 28, 2024

Penix is not considered a dual-threat quarterback. He only ran for a total of 8 yards last season, though he did have 3 rushing touchdowns. Penix threw for a combined 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions over the past two seasons, so the passing game is where he really shines.

Still, Penix wants NFL teams to know he is plenty athletic and that he simply did not have to run much with the Huskies.

Just cause I don’t have to run don’t mean I can’t run and I’m not athletic 🥱 the real ones know lol😁 — Mike Penix Jr. (@themikepenix) March 27, 2024

The Heisman Trophy runner-up put his money where his mouth is, too. Penix ran an impressive 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

We had Penix at 4.46 hand timed. Even 0.2 lower that’s an incredible time! pic.twitter.com/QoUP01PKws — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 28, 2024

Penix also had a 36.5-inch vertical, which is excellent for a quarterback.

Michael Penix, Jr. vertical jump here at Washington Pro Day: 36.5” 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ohhkWcEJt0 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 28, 2024

Most analysts consider Penix the fifth- or sixth-best quarterback in the draft. Still, he has a very good chance to be taken in the first round. His arm strength and deep-ball accuracy are his biggest strengths, but the athleticism he showed on Thursday could certainly boost his stock.