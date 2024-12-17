Michael Vick officially agrees to college football head coach job

Michael Vick is now officially a head coach.

David Teel of The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the former NFL star quarterback Vick has agreed to contract terms with Norfolk State to be their next head football coach. Teel adds that an introductory news conference is expected within a week and that Vick has already reached out to some “familiar” names to serve as his assistant coaches and support staff.

Vick, 44, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft and went on to make four Pro Bowl teams in 13 total seasons. While he does not have any head coaching experience, he served as a coaching intern for the Kansas City Chiefs under Andy Reid in 2017 and was later hired as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) in 2018.

Norfolk State is a Division I school that competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and fired head coach Dawson Odums after going 4-8 overall in the 2024 season. Vick confirmed earlier this week that he was in talks with Norfolk State, but it was later revealed that a second school was targeting Vick as a head coach as well. The Newport News, Va. native Vick has decided on the Spartans however and will look to make a new name for himself as a head coach.