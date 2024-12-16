Report: Michael Vick receiving head coach interest from a second school

Who knew that Michael Vick was such a hot college head coach candidate?

On Monday, a report said that Vick was in talks with Norfolk State about their head coach job. Norfolk State is an FCS school and plays in the MEAC.

In addition to Norfolk State, Vick is also in talks with another school.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Vick is in talks with Sacramento State about their job. Sacramento State is another FCS school, but Schefter says the program has plans to move up to the FBS level.

Sacramento State is in discussions to hire former Pro-Bowl QB Mike Vick as its new head coach, per sources. Sacramento State plans to move up to FBS, is building a new stadium and has over $50 million in NIL. Sacramento State would build an experienced coaching staff around Vick… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2024

Sacramento State is looking for a new head coach after Andy Thompson resigned following a 3-9 season, which was his second year on the job. He had replaced Troy Taylor, who went 30-8 over three seasons with the Hornets but since left for the Stanford job.

By comparison, Norfolk State is coming off a 4-8 season and has averaged just 3 wins per year since 2022.

Vick’s only coaching experience came in 2019 when he served as an analyst in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football league. The 44-year-old Virginia native is a big name and football icon, so some schools may be inspired by what they’ve seen from Deion Sanders and hope Vick can do something similar. Absent having a son who is expected to develop into the No. 1 draft pick as a quarterback, such a turnaround might prove to be challenging.