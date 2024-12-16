Michael Vick in talks for college football coaching job

Michael Vick is ready to take his first foray into coaching, and may have a job lined up already.

Vick confirmed Monday that he is in talks regarding the head coaching position at Norfolk State. He told David Teel and Michael Sauls of The Virginian-Pilot that he had talks with university officials and is eager for the chance to lead the FCS school, and expects a resolution “soon.”

Vick has no formal coaching experience, but he is a native of the Tidewater area and would likely be a hugely popular hire locally. Since officially retiring in 2017, he has primarily done work as a TV analyst for FOX Sports. The extent of his coaching experience is a brief stint as an analyst in the defunct Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Norfolk State would need Vick to execute a pretty significant turnaround job. The program has not had a winning season since 2021, and is coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2024.