Report: Michigan lands former 5-star RB via transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines are now taking running backs from Alabama.

Former 5-star running back recruit Justice Haynes entered the transfer portal and has chosen to leave the Crimson Tide in favor of the Wolverines. News of Haynes’ decision was reported on Tuesday.

Haynes was Alabama’s third-leading rusher this season behind quarterback Jalen Milroe and fellow running back, Jamarion Miller. Haynes had 448 yards and 7 touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Haynes was recruited by Michigan and offered a scholarship by them out of high school. However, he only took visits to Florida, Georgia and Ohio State, in addition to Alabama.

The Wolverines should have a pair of 5-star players in their backfield next season. Top quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood should have the lead for the quarterback job, and Haynes could be in the lead to start at running back.

Michigan’s leading rusher this season was Kalel Mullings, who is finishing his fifth season with the Wolverines. Their second-leading rusher was Donovan Edwards, who is finishing his fourth season. There should be a nice path to playing time for Haynes in 2025.