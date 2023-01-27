Michigan makes decision on new assistant coach

The Michigan Wolverines have acted quickly to name a new assistant coach after parting ways with Matt Weiss.

Michigan announced Friday that offensive analyst Kirk Campbell has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. Michigan’s statement makes no mention of Campbell inheriting Weiss’ co-offensive coordinator position, suggesting that role may fall solely to current offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

Whatever the role, Campbell has the necessary experience for a large role in the offense. He spent two seasons as offensive coordinator at Old Dominion, and has also spent time as an analyst with Penn State.

Previous reports had indicated that Michigan was considering at least one big name for the role of quarterbacks coach. Ultimately, they opted to remain in-house with someone they have already worked with and who has previous experience working with the current offense.

Michigan needed a new quarterbacks coach after letting go of Weiss, who was allegedly involved in some sort of crime.