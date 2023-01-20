Michigan makes decision about assistant coach Matt Weiss

The Michigan Wolverines have made a big decision regarding co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss.

The school announced Friday that Weiss has been fired. The statement suggested that the firing was linked to a violation of university policy, which would have to do with allegations of computer access crimes.

Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss. pic.twitter.com/ldFYccClkS — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) January 20, 2023

Michigan had said earlier this week that it was investigating allegations of criminal activity on Weiss’ part that took place in late December. While no details surrounding the nature of the crime have been revealed, reports indicated that Weiss’ home was searched on January 10 and that an active investigation had been ongoing.

The 39-year-old Weiss just completed his second season as a member of Michigan’s coaching staff, having originally come to the school as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator for 2022.