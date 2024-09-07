Michigan gets away with dirty play on Quinn Ewers

Michigan didn’t do much on Saturday at home against Texas, but they did get away with a dirty play against Quinn Ewers.

Texas had a 1st-and-goal at the Michigan 3 leading 24-6 late in the third quarter at the Big House. There was a busted play, so Ewers just kneeled on the ball. Even though he had already given himself up, two Michigan defenders converged on him. Michigan defensive tackle Cameron Brandt then ran into Ewers and tackled him backwards.

Another look at the hit on Quinn Ewers after taking a knee 👀 pic.twitter.com/FsbxEjUAay — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2024

Offsetting fouls were called on the play, but not for the late hit.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was not happy with his team for the botched play. But they were able to punch in the touchdown two plays later to go up 31-6. The Longhorns won the game 31-12 to improve to 2-0 on the season.