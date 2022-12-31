Michigan fan goes viral for Jeffrey Dahmer T-shirt
A Michigan Wolverines fan went viral on Saturday for the T-shirt he wore to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl against TCU.
A Michigan fan who was in the stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona was shown on TV twice by ESPN. The fan was wearing a navy blue T-shirt with yellow letters. The shirt said “Dahmer went to Ohio State.”
Not a “Dahmer went to Ohio State” shirt pic.twitter.com/GBUEvHgTZY
— Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) December 31, 2022
“Dahmer went to Ohio State.”
What a shirt pic.twitter.com/DMLTLoafCb
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2022
That shirt refers to Jeffrey Dahmer, a notorious serial killer who killed at least 17 people between 1978-1991. Dahmer was killed by a fellow inmate in prison in 1994 at the age of 34.
Dahmer attended Ohio State University for a semester before dropping out. The shirt mocks Michigan’s rival Ohio State for being the one-time home of the notorious killer.
Here is the shirt more clearly:
Todays the day. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/H6r6oDDf1a
— Stick from Woodward Sports (@StickRadio) November 26, 2022
Though that is a funny shirt given the rivalry, Ohio State fans will tell you that Michigan can’t really celebrate since Unabomber Ted Kaczynski got his PHd at Michigan.