Michigan fan goes viral for Jeffrey Dahmer T-shirt

A Michigan Wolverines fan went viral on Saturday for the T-shirt he wore to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl against TCU.

A Michigan fan who was in the stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona was shown on TV twice by ESPN. The fan was wearing a navy blue T-shirt with yellow letters. The shirt said “Dahmer went to Ohio State.”

Not a “Dahmer went to Ohio State” shirt pic.twitter.com/GBUEvHgTZY — Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) December 31, 2022

“Dahmer went to Ohio State.” What a shirt pic.twitter.com/DMLTLoafCb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2022

That shirt refers to Jeffrey Dahmer, a notorious serial killer who killed at least 17 people between 1978-1991. Dahmer was killed by a fellow inmate in prison in 1994 at the age of 34.

Dahmer attended Ohio State University for a semester before dropping out. The shirt mocks Michigan’s rival Ohio State for being the one-time home of the notorious killer.

Here is the shirt more clearly:

Though that is a funny shirt given the rivalry, Ohio State fans will tell you that Michigan can’t really celebrate since Unabomber Ted Kaczynski got his PHd at Michigan.