Michigan fans appropriately booed Archie Griffin

Archie Griffin received a very fitting welcome from Michigan fans on Saturday night.

The MVP award for the Big Ten Championship Game is named after Griffin and Red Grange. Griffin is the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner in college football history. Of course, Griffin played for Ohio State from 1972-1975.

Michigan fans may have respect for what Griffin accomplished as a player, but they treated him like the rival he is. When FOX’s Joel Klatt called on Griffin to hand out the Big Ten Championship Game MVP trophy to Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan fans knew exactly what to do. They booed.

Michigan fans let Archie Griffin hear it 😂 pic.twitter.com/4LF3vI74U8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

That is a healthy reception and one that probably pleased Griffin, who was smiling. It’s a much better reception than he got from Connor Cook years ago.