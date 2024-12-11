Michigan reportedly close to hiring new offensive coordinator

The Michigan Wolverines reportedly are close to hiring a new offensive coordinator.

Michigan fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell just days after their win over Ohio State. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michigan is expected to hire Chip Lindsey as their next OC.

Lindsey has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for North Carolina the last two seasons. The Tar Heels were 20th out of 133 schools in points per game last year and are 36th of 134 schools this season. Though they went 6-6 in the regular season, offense wasn’t really the problem for them, which is why Michigan fans shouldn’t be disappointed. The Tar Heels are also making changes to their coaching staff with Mack Brown being fired.

Lindsey, 50, grew up in Alabama and played college ball at North Alabama from 1992-1993. He has mostly coached in the state of Alabama in both the high school and college ranks. Lindsey served as Troy’s head coach from 2019-2021 and went 15-19 in three seasons. That came after a successful two-year stint as Auburn’s offensive coordinator.

Michigan went 7-5 this season and their 22.2 points per game had them 112th of 134 schools. They need this hire to inspire some confidence in incoming quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is the No. 1 recruit for 2025.