Michigan fires coach despite win over Ohio State

Someone has been fired days after the Michigan-Ohio State game, and it’s not Ryan Day.

The Wolverines announced on Tuesday that offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell has been fired. Head coach Sherrone Moore issued a statement about the decision to dump Campbell.

“After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction. This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program,” Moore wrote in a statement. “I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors.”

Campbell, 38, had been with Michigan since 2022. He began as an offensive analyst with the program, ascended to quarterbacks coach last season, and was serving as the offensive coordinator this year. The Wolverines will have tight ends coach Steve Casula serve as the interim offensive coordinator.

Michigan was in a major transition this season. Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL and turned the program over to Moore. Additionally, the Wolverines lost nearly 20 players to the NFL Draft and transfer portal. They went from winning the national championship to finishing the regular season 7-5, capped off by a big 13-10 win over the Buckeyes.