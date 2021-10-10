Michigan loses touchdown on consecutive reviews by officials

The Michigan-Nebraska game on Saturday saw multiple delays in the second quarter after several reviews by the officials. At least the officials got the calls right.

Michigan lost touchdowns on consecutive plays inside the 10 after reviews. Hassan Haskins rushed on a 2nd-and-goal from the Nebraska 6 with the Wolverines leading 3-0. It looked like he got in, and the initial ruling was a touchdown. But a review showed he was down, giving Michigan the ball at the 1.

On 3rd-and-goal, Haskins appeared to leap into the end zone. The Wolverines were given a touchdown and even about to kick the extra point before the officials decided to review the scoring play. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost asked the officials to check and see whether Cade McNamara, who tripped, was down before handing off the ball.

Officials got the call correct in saying Cade McNamara's knee was down before the handoff to Hassan Haskins pic.twitter.com/4okRwiJd7Q — Larry Brown (@LBSports) October 10, 2021

McNamara was clipped by Andrew Vastardis and fell. The quarterback’s knee actually was shown to be down before he handed off to Haskins. The officials correctly reversed the touchdown call and marked McNamara down with a loss of two yards. Michigan ended up kicking a field goal to go up 6-0.

Not only did Michigan lose a touchdown on consecutive plays due to reviews, but there was another reviewed play a few plays later that went against them on a Nebraska fumble that was changed to an incompletion.

As much as it stunk to see the pace of the game hurt, the officials got the calls correct.