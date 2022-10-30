 Skip to main content
Michigan police to investigate tunnel incident for alleged ‘assault’

October 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jim Harbaugh wearing sunglasses

Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan police are going to investigate the incident that took place in the tunnel after Saturday night’s 29-7 win by Michigan over Michigan State.

Several Michigan State players were seen beating up Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the tunnel after the game.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh claimed that two of his team’s players were assaulted, and said one had a nasal injury.

He deferred most questions about the matter to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.

Melissa Overton, the deputy chief of University of Michigan police, said they were investigating the matter.

Michigan only has one tunnel through which both teams enter and exit the field, which can lead to dustups. Penn State coach James Franklin said that the school needed to address the situation. Though Harbaugh belittled Franklin, the Penn State coach was proved to be right.

McBurrows entered the tunnel at the wrong time and was seen going in when Michigan State players went in. That explains how he wound up in the situation, but we don’t know what took place prior to the videos being recorded.

