Ja’Den McBurrows was Michigan player beat up in tunnel by Michigan State

We now know the identity of the Michigan player who got beat up in the tunnel after the Wolverines’ 29-7 win over the rival Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night.

Things were starting to get testy between the teams as soon as the game ended, as there was some shoving on the field at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Then, not too long after the game ended, a few videos emerged showing Spartans players beating up a Michigan player inside the tunnel (you can see them here).

Sophomore Ja’Den McBurrows has been identified as the player who was beat up. He wears jersey No. 1, and in one of the videos, his last name is partially visible. McBurrows did not play due to a knee injury, which could explain why he might have entered the locker room at a different time from the rest of his teammates.

This video from after the game ended shows McBurrows entering the tunnel with all the Michigan State players all while the rest of his teammates waited outside.

Got a little feisty on the field after the game was over. Nothing major, a few spats pic.twitter.com/JUm6RAgGLR — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 30, 2022

Some of the Michigan State players could face criminal charges as a result of the incident, in addition to potential discipline from their school and/or the Big Ten.

Spartans defensive end Zion Yong, linebacker Itayvion Brown and safety Angelo Grose are among the Spartans players seen in the incident.

The videos do not show what preceeded McBurrows being caught in a crowd of Spartans players and beat up. McBurrows had two tackles in four games last season.