Michigan QB announces big news days after bowl game

Michigan’s win over Alabama at the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday was a bittersweet experience for Davis Warren.

The Wolverines quarterback was knocked out of the game against the Crimson Tide in the third quarter and did not return. He was later shown on the sidelines with ice taped to his right knee.

On Saturday, Warren revealed via social media that he suffered a torn ACL in the game.

“Celebrating a win and so proud of the way the boys finished this season! I unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in the bowl game. Thanks to the Michigan faithful for all the support this season. Can’t wait to battle to be back on the field with my guys in AA and go blue!” Warren wrote in a post on X Saturday.

Warren’s post included a photo of him lounging without a shirt on, and with a big brace around his right knee and leg.

Warren was 9/12 for 73 yards and a touchdown in the game prior to his exit. He finished the season with 1,199 passing yards, 7 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Though Warren is a senior, his post made it seem like he intends to return for another season. If he does that, he would be battling with top recruit Bryce Underwood for the quarterback job.

Michigan struggled during the regular season, but they finished with wins at Ohio State and against Alabama. Their 8-5 record, and wins to end the season, have given the team momentum and confidence for 2025.