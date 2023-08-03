Michigan State players go crazy after seeing their new locker rooms

Michigan State football players went crazy on Wednesday upon seeing their new locker room.

The Spartans are in the middle of a $78 million renovation to their football facility. The Tom Izzo Football Building will span 65,000 square feet and include a 16,000 square foot weight lifting area, a recovery pool, and a very spiffy locker room, among other features.

Players got a look at their new locker rooms on Wednesday and went crazy. Take a look at this video shared by punter Ryan Eckley.

Michigan State’s new locker room is on another level 👀👀

pic.twitter.com/s8qApaBNhk — Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) August 2, 2023

That storage area that slides out for cleats and shoes is pretty sweet. The green throne for each player is pretty awesome too.

This is a welcome development for Michigan State players for a few reasons. Not only does the new locker room look great, but now they finally have a locker room at the facility again. The locker room there was shut down last year for renovations, forcing players and coaches to go to Spartan Stadium. Now they have their facility locker room back — and it looks great.

Here is a tour of the facility that was shared by Michigan State athletics in May.