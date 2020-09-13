Mike Golic shares message after calling college football game

Mike Golic was back on the ESPN airwaves on Saturday, and it was to call some college football.

The former longtime ESPN Radio host teamed with Dave Pasch to call Saturday’s Louisiana Lafayette 31-14 win over Iowa State. Golic tweeted after the game to share how much he enjoyed calling a game again and college football being played.

Really enjoyed calling a college game again,congrats to Louisiana for their road victory over Iowa St. I look forward to continuing to call games…..more importantly, just extremely happy to have football back for all of us to enjoy!!! — Mike Golic (@espngolic) September 12, 2020

Golic shares the excitement many fans have over the start of the college football season. For Golic, the experience must have been especially uplifting.

Golic hosted a radio show for ESPN from 2000 until this summer. Losing that job was difficult to endure (talked about the difficulties of having his show canceled). Getting the opportunity to be active and talk sports again likely renewed energy and excitement for the veteran sports analyst.