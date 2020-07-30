Mike Golic opens up about cancellation of his ESPN Radio show

Hearing that your creative endeavor — in this case a nationally-syndicated radio show — has ended, not on your terms, is incredibly difficult news to endure. Mike Golic has faced that situation twice in three years.

In November, 2017, ESPN broke up “Mike & Mike”, which featured Golic and Mike Greenberg co-hosting a popular morning radio show simulcast on TV that began in 2000. Golic remained on the radio but then partnered with Trey Wingo. Their radio show is ending and will be replaced, with Golic attempting to work as a college football analyst for ESPN.

Golic talked about his second morning radio show coming to an end during an appearance on “That’s What She Said with Sarah Spain”.

“I wouldn’t say it is easier because both times, it wasn’t my choice. I might have been caught off guard on both of them in all honesty. I didn’t think ‘Mike & Mike’ should have ended and I didn’t think this should have ended,” said Golic, via Barrett Sports Media. “While I say I wanted to keep going, I compared it to being cut by the Houston Oilers and Miami Dolphins, I don’t think it was the right move, but there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Golic also said that he wouldn’t be airing any issues any time soon, but he might tell his story at some point.

“I am always a ‘say-it-to-your-face’ guy. I have never been a locker room talking guy. Someday I will tell the full story of everything, but now is not the time … As far as any story behind it or why, that is something they [management] have to explain, not me. But I will say my piece in that it is the wrong move, but that doesn’t mean I won’t wish the next hosts all the best in the world.”

How else would you expect a professional like him to respond? He’s a former NFL player and is competitive by nature. Of course he thinks the firing was wrong. But he’s not about to start bashing anyone publicly.

The 57-year-old host and analyst remains under contract with ESPN. His last morning radio show will be on Friday.