Mike Gundy explains why he cut off his famous mullet

One of the biggest reveals of Thursday’s Big 12 media day was that Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy’s famous mullet is no more.

Multiple reporters shared images of a mullet-free Gundy making his way around media day, prompting some sadness among fans of the coach’s unique trim.

I have some bad news. Gundy cut the mullet. pic.twitter.com/JjL8yU5bsK — Asst to the Minister of Culture (@Ian_A_Boyd) July 15, 2021

No more mullet for Mike Gundy. Weirdly looks unusual. pic.twitter.com/Jhgo9CjoJJ — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 15, 2021

Naturally, Gundy was asked about his new look when meeting with the media, and he hinted that we may not have seen the last of the mullet.

“If that’s the worst question I get today that’s not bad at all,” Gundy said, via Saturday Down South. “Honestly, when I went in to Kathy — Kathy, she’s cut my hair for 20 years now — and I love her company, but I said I’ve got a lot of things going on, so let’s try and cut my hair to where I don’t have to cut it until the season’s over. And she finally agreed to do it. And so we did it.

“I didn’t really think it would be a big deal anymore. But I do get a lot of questions about it. But we’ve had a lot of fun with it. And I’m hoping that it will still grow really fast and get back by the end of the season.”

Gundy is just trying to space out his haircuts. Many of us have been there. He has almost two months to go before the Cowboys open their season, and by that point, it should already be on its way back.

On the bright side, Gundy was much more comfortable with this mullet question than he has been when asked about it in the past.