Mike Leach got really dressed up for SEC Media Days

Mike Leach was among the four coaches who spoke on Tuesday during the week-long SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Ga. The Mississippi State Bulldogs coach classed up the joint and was proud of his outfit.

Leach shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday morning of himself with three of his players in front of an airplane. “Wore my finest pants for media day today,” Leach tweeted.

While his players were in suits, Leach was in khaki pants and an open coat — no tie.

Wore my finest pants for media day today pic.twitter.com/7QxTT96nnF — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) July 19, 2022

That’s all class from Leach.

For comparison, the Bulldogs coach wore a suit and tie to last year’s media event.

Everything Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach said at SEC Media Days 2021 https://t.co/3Solb8XAIt pic.twitter.com/jJIs1eHgVr — CL Sports (@CLSports) July 22, 2021

Leach is entering his third season as Mississippi State’s head coach. Though he went 4-7 in 2020, his team improved to 7-6 last season. They could be poised for an even bigger year in 2022.