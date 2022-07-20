 Skip to main content
Mike Leach got really dressed up for SEC Media Days

July 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mike Leach was among the four coaches who spoke on Tuesday during the week-long SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Ga. The Mississippi State Bulldogs coach classed up the joint and was proud of his outfit.

Leach shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday morning of himself with three of his players in front of an airplane. “Wore my finest pants for media day today,” Leach tweeted.

While his players were in suits, Leach was in khaki pants and an open coat — no tie.

That’s all class from Leach.

For comparison, the Bulldogs coach wore a suit and tie to last year’s media event.

Leach is entering his third season as Mississippi State’s head coach. Though he went 4-7 in 2020, his team improved to 7-6 last season. They could be poised for an even bigger year in 2022.

