Mike Leach talks Halloween candy in viral postgame interview video

First Mike Leach led his Mississippi State Bulldogs to a victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Then he went viral for his funny postgame interview.

Leach’s Bulldogs beat Vandy 45-6 to improve to 4-3 on the season. Quarterback Will Rogers went 41/57 for 384 yards and four touchdown passes. The team passed for 461 yards and five touchdowns — the kind of numbers Leach likes to see. Then after the game, Leach got the kind of question he likes to hear.

Leach was interviewed by SEC Network after the game and fielded an off-topic question about his Halloween candy preferences. The 60-year-old coach proceeded to give a funny and detailed answer.

Mike Leach on Halloween candy 😂 Amazing. pic.twitter.com/3c2NRCuI0A — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 23, 2021

You have to love Leach. He is spot on about candy corn. His love of gummy candy might be a little overboard; e’re more tried-and-true chocolate types over here.

Considering the innovations Leach has made in football, maybe he’ll tackle innovations in the candy business upon retirement.

Between this and the dating advice he’s offered, Leach is great when it comes to non-football topics.

Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach argues a call while playing against the Texas A&M Aggies in the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports