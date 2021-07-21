Mike Leach has ridiculous suggestion for expanded College Football Playoff

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is certainly known for his quotable press conferences, and he delivered another gem on Wednesday at SEC Media Day.

Leach was asked about the prospect of an expanded College Football Playoff, and he voiced support for the proposed 12-team format. However, Leach suggested that the NCAA shouldn’t stop there and called for a full 64-team tournament.

Mike Leach on expanded playoff: "12 teams is a huge step in right direction. Personally, I would like to see 64 (team playoff)." — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 21, 2021

A 64-team March Madness-style college football tournament sounds awesome until you actually think through the logistics of it. The champion would have to play and win six games to claim the title. That’s more or less a half a season’s worth of games, which just isn’t happening. Leach probably knows that. Maybe he just doesn’t care. After all, this is a guy who just wants to add a little bit of joy back into college football.

Leach also probably knows some coaches weren’t even sold on expanding to 12 teams. Imagine trying to sell them on a 64-team field.