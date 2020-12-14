Mike Leach unleashes epic rant about ‘joyless’ college football season

It’s fair to say Mississippi State coach Mike Leach does not want to deal with another college football season like this one.

Leach went on an epic rant during his Monday press conference about the numerous trials and issues his players and staff have faced amid COVID-19 protocols. Leach voices frustration with contact tracing, availability of players, protocols that differ from other leagues, and not even knowing if it will be possible to practice on any given day. His conclusion is that the circumstances have created the most “joyless” college football season he’s experienced.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach ranted about the 2020 college football season. pic.twitter.com/VAstEhuuks — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 14, 2020

“Yeah, we got some problems we have to deal with,” Leach said. “Anytime you get committees involved, it’s going to be convoluted, twisted up. And then the politicians are trying to beat their chest and maximize on this at every step. And in the end, together with all the commotion and clutter, we’ve created one of the most joyless seasons on earth. And hopefully we have the presence of mind to not repeat it this way again.”

But wait, there’s more: Leach concluded with a sarcastic plug for Coca-Cola, which will “cheer things up.”

pic.twitter.com/mZdHxZ2jfc — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) December 14, 2020

This is hardly Leach’s first take on the difficulties of pandemic coaching. It’s definitely the most animated, though. It’s fair to say he’s ready to get 2020 over with.