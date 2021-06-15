Mike Leach gets visit from actor Jim Caviezel

Mike Leach has some friends in high places.

The Mississippi State head football coach shared a photo on Twitter Monday that shows him with actor Jim Caviezel. Leach referred to Caviezel as his “friend.”

Great getting a chance to spend some time with my friend, Jim Caviezel! pic.twitter.com/WOT64rvdGB — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) June 14, 2021

Caviezel, 52, is an actor best known for playing Jesus Christ in “The Passion of the Christ” in 2004. He is from the state of Washington, which is where Leach previously coached. However, Caviezel went to the University of Washington, while Leach coached rival Washington State. Caviezel also portrayed legendary De La Salle football coach Bob Ladouceur in the movie “When the Game Stands Tall.”

Leach, 60, is entering his second season as head coach at Mississippi State. Maybe Caviezel is working on a movie about pirates and needs Leach’s consultation.