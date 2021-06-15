 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 14, 2021

Mike Leach gets visit from actor Jim Caviezel

June 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Leach

Mike Leach has some friends in high places.

The Mississippi State head football coach shared a photo on Twitter Monday that shows him with actor Jim Caviezel. Leach referred to Caviezel as his “friend.”

Caviezel, 52, is an actor best known for playing Jesus Christ in “The Passion of the Christ” in 2004. He is from the state of Washington, which is where Leach previously coached. However, Caviezel went to the University of Washington, while Leach coached rival Washington State. Caviezel also portrayed legendary De La Salle football coach Bob Ladouceur in the movie “When the Game Stands Tall.”

Leach, 60, is entering his second season as head coach at Mississippi State. Maybe Caviezel is working on a movie about pirates and needs Leach’s consultation.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus