Miller Moss makes his transfer decision

The former USC Trojans quarterback will transfer to Louisville to play for the Cardinals. At Louisville, Moss will compete for the starting job in 2025 since 2024 starter Tyler Shough will be out of eligibility.

Moss has spent the last four seasons at USC, but it wasn’t until this season that he truly had a chance to show what he could do. Moss was the Trojans’ starter for their first nine games and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards with 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. USC only went 4-5 in those games, which led coach Lincoln Riley to make a change from Moss to Jayden Maiava, a transfer from UNLV.

For his career, Moss has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,469 yards and 27 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also has 4 career rushing touchdowns.

Louisville securing a commitment from Moss suggests that the school views him highly.

The Cardinals have gone 18-8 in two seasons under Jeff Brohm, who is regarded as a quarterbacks expert. Whether it was at Purdue or now at Louisville, Brohm’s offenses often are potent and led by productive QBs.

In his note about leaving USC, Moss said he was “unwaveringly committed to becoming an even better quarterback and leader, and to achieving this at the next level.”

Moss has his eyes on reaching the NFL and believes Brohm and Louisville will help him get there. With a full season of experience under his belt and a year of practice under Brohm, Moss should be in for a good season in 2025.