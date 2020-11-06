Mother of Ole Miss’ Damarcus Thomas shares gratitude

The mother of Ole Miss Rebels tight end Damarcus Thomas shared a note of gratitude intended for Ole Miss fans.

Thomas was injured during Ole Miss practice on Monday and airlifted to the hospital. He was initially immobile after suffering the injury, which had many in the program highly concerned.

The freshman ended up being released from the hospital the same day after his tests came back normal.

Thomas’ mother was grateful for all the prayers and support she and her son received. She asked for this message of gratitude to be shared with all the fans:

Thomas has played in five of Ole Miss’ six games this season but has not yet recorded a statistic. He was a 4-star prospect by Rivals.