Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Multiple Colorado State football players deny accusations of negligence

August 5, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

A bombshell report on Tuesday claimed Colorado State’s football coaches have been openly defying coronavirus protocols and threatening players who follow them, but several members of the team have come out and denied the allegations.

According to Miles Blumhardt of The Coloradoan, Colorado State football players and athletic department staff say they have been instructed by coaches to not report COVID-19 symptoms and threatened with reduced playing time if they quarantine. There was also a claim that CSU has been altering contact tracing reports in order to assure players can continue practicing.

“I believe there is a cover-up going on at CSU,” one anonymous current Colorado State football player said. “But they could only cover it up so long and now that we have so many cases across athletics, they can’t cover it up anymore. It’s not about the health and safety of the players but about just trying to make money off the players.”

A total of 10 players and staff members contacted The Coloradoan regarding CSU’s handling of the coronavirus situation, but several others say the allegations are false. Many players took to Twitter to bash the report and express support for their coaches.

One parent of a Colorado State player said the team was overcautious when her son wasn’t feeling well and made him quarantine for 10 days even after he tested negative for COVID-19.

The root of the disconnect is unclear. Obviously, some members of the football program feel Colorado State is handling the situation poorly. Others strongly disagree. That could be the result of players being treated differently or different situations, or perhaps members of the coaching staff are not on the same page.

A group of Pac-12 players recently started a movement called “#weareunited” in which they have listed demands for playing this college football season. One coach in the conference has come under fire over a leaked conversation he had with a player about the movement.

